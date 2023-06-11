Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release May figures for producer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and rise 5.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year in April.

New Zealand will provide May numbers for electronic card retail sales; in April, sales were up 0.7 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year.

Indonesia will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 126.1.

Finally, the in Australia are closed on Monday in observance of the queen's birthday; they will re-open on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.