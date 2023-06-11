New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales Sink 1.7% In May

The total value of electronic card retail spending in New Zealand was down NZ$113 million or a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That follows the downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in April (originally 0.7 percent).

By spending category, the movements were: motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$0.2 million (0.1 percent); consumables, down NZ$6.8 million (0.3 percent); apparel, down NZ$13 million (3.7 percent); durables, down NZ$13 million (0.8 percent); and fuel, down NZ$25 million (4.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, card sales gained 3.3 percent after climbing 6.4 percent in the previous month.

