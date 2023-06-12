Australia Consumer Sentiment Index Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see June result for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia=Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to be flat following the 7.9 percent decline in May.

Australia also will see May results for the indexes of confidence and conditions from NAB; in April, they were at 0 and +14, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.