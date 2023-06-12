Indonesian Consumers More Optimistic In May

Indonesia's consumer confidence improved in May to the highest level in one year, supported by better assessments of current and future economic conditions, survey data from the Bank of Indonesia showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 128.3 in May from 126.1 in the previous month. A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

Further, this was the highest score since May 2022, when it was 128.9.

The current economic condition index climbed to 118.9 from 116.6 in April, as all components contributed positively, especially the job availability and purchase of durable goods.

The consumer expectation index also remained strong in May, rising by the same 2.3 points to 137.8 from 135.5 in April, mostly driven by the expectation index for activity.

Economic News

