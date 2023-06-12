Turkey Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In April

Turkey's jobless rate rose slightly in April from the previous month, the household labor force survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate rose to seasonally-adjusted 10.2 percent in April from 10.1 percent in March.

The number of people out of work increased 74,000 from the previous month to 3.585 million, data revealed.

The labor force participation rate climbed to 53.9 percent from 53.0 in the previous month.

Nonetheless, the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 dropped to 19.1 percent in April from 20.3 percent in March.

