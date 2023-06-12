Turkey Current Account Gap Widens In April

Turkey's current account deficit widened in April largely due to the outflows in primary and secondary income, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Monday.



The current account deficit increased to $5.4 billion from $4.9 billion in March.



The deficit on trade in goods totaled $7.0 billion compared to a $6.3 billion shortfall a month ago.

The surplus on services trade increased to $2.92 billion from $2.66 billion in March. Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $2.20 billion.

Primary income showed a shortfall of $1.29 billion, smaller than March's $1.35 billion deficit. At the same time, the secondary income showed a deficit of $11 million after posting a surplus of $92 million.

The capital account deficit widened sharply to $58 million from $8 million in the preceding period. The financial account shortfall came in at $9.09 billion compared to $8.14 billion in March, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

