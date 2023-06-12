Wall Street Targets To Open Moderately Up

Monday, the Inflation Data and the Fed Meeting next week will get special attention this week. Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Consumer Sentiment are also of importance.

As fierce clashes are going on in several regions, Ukraine claimed that it has captured three villages from Russia.

Goldman Sachs said it expects a 10 percent decline in oil prices in the future.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 42.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 73.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed slightly up on Friday. above the unchanged line. The Nasdaq rose 20.62 points or 0.2 percent to 13,259.14, the S&P 500 crept up 4.93 points or 0.1 percent to 4,298.86 and the Dow inched up 43.17 points or 0.1 percent to 33,876.78.

On the economic front, a three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The ten-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Department of Treasury's Statement for May will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $205 billion, while it was up $176.2 billion in April.



Asian stock are trading mixed on Monday. The Shanghai SE Composite Index was down 0.08 percent or 2.57 points at 3,228.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished up 0.07 percent or 14.36 points at 19,404.31.

The Australian stock market is closed on Monday in observance of the Queen's Birthday. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 32,400 level.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 32,485.56, up 220.39 or 0.68 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 47.29 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 99.29 points or 0.62 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 3.99 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 55.59 points or 0.49 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.59 percent.

