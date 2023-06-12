Finland Current Account Gap At 11-Month High

Finland's current account deficit rose to a nearly one-year high in April, Statistics Finland reported Monday.

The current account deficit increased to EUR 1.75 billion in April from EUR 586 million in March. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 4.12 billion.

This was the biggest since last May, when the shortfall was EUR 1.9 billion.

The twelve-month moving total of the current account was EUR 6.9 billion in deficit.



Among sub-items of the current account, the goods account posted a surplus of EUR 1.2 billion, while the services trade was in EUR 1.1 billion deficit.

The primary and secondary income showed a shortfall of EUR 1.7 billion and EUR 0.1 billion, respectively.

In April, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad totaled EUR 0.4 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.