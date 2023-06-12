Futures Pointing To Modestly Higher Open On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open on Monday, with stocks poised to add to the slim gains posted last week.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to pause its recent interest rate increases but is also likely to reiterate its commitment to bringing inflation down to its 2 percent target.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 73.6 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged but a 52.3 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike next month.

The Fed's accompanying statement is likely to have a significant impact on the outlook for rates along with some closely watched inflation data due to be released in the coming days.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday before eventually ending the day modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the S&P 500 reached its best closing level since mid-August.

The major averages swung back and forth before closing slightly above the unchanged line. The Nasdaq rose 20.62 points or 0.2 percent to 13,259.14, the S&P 500 crept up 4.93 points or 0.1 percent to 4,298.86 and the Dow inched up 43.17 points or 0.1 percent to 33,876.78.

For the week, the Nasdaq edged up by 0.1 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the uptick by the Nasdaq was partly due to a jump by shares of Telsa (TSLA), with the electronic vehicle maker surging by 4.1 percent to an eight-month closing high.

Tesla benefited from news General Motors (GM) announced a collaboration with the company to integrate the North American Charging Standard connector design into its electric vehicles beginning in 2025.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the relatively lackluster close by the broader .

Tobacco stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index falling by 1.7 percent.

Notable weakness was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent loss posted by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The weakness in the sector came amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal.

Natural gas and chemical stocks also saw some weakness on the day, while airline and software stocks moved to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $1.85 to $68.32 a barrel after slumping $1.12 to $70.17 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after edging down $1.40 to $1,977.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging up $2.40 to $1,979.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 139.23 yen versus the 139.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0761 compared to last Friday's $1.0749.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as growth worries lingered and investors looked for cues from key central bank meetings due later in the week.

Gold prices were subdued, while the U.S. dollar traded largely unchanged ahead of the Federal Reserve, People's Bank of China, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan policy meetings.

The U.S. central bank is expected to pause raising interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation and slowing economic growth.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally lower at 3,228.83 as more banks cut deposit rates, fueling speculation there may be a cut to the Medium-Term Lending Facility.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally higher at 19,404.31, recovering early losses on concerns that China's post-COVID economic recovery is losing steam.

Japanese shares rose for a second consecutive session, with pharma and chip-related stocks leading the way higher. The Nikkei 225 Index pared early gains to settle 0.5 percent higher at 32,434.00, while the broader Topix Index ended 0.7 percent higher at 2,238.77.

Eisai gained 1.9 percent after its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi got the unanimous backing of a panel of U.S. FDA experts. Peer Daiichi Sankyo and Chugai Pharmaceutical jumped 4.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Tech heavyweight SoftBank Group advanced 1.6 percent due to the frenzy for semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Japan's wholesale inflation slowed for a fifth consecutive month in May because of sliding fuel and commodity prices, data showed earlier in the day.

Seoul stocks ended lower as caution crept in ahead of this week's Fed decision. The Kospi avrage dropped 0.5 percent to 2,629.35, with tech and auto stocks pacing the declines.

Among those that gained, Hanjin KAL Corp rallied 2.9 percent and Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., soared 3.8 percent.

Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index fell 0.6 percent to 11,615.55.

Europe

European stocks are trading higher on Monday ahead of a big week of central bank meetings. Traders await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled from June 13th to 14th, with the U.S. central bank expected to pause its recent interest rate increases.

The Fed's accompanying statement as well as U.S. CPI data will be key as investors look for clues about the outlook for rates.

Closer to home, analysts expect the European Central Bank to hike rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent.

Novartis has risen after it agreed to acquire Seattle-based biotech firm Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion.

Swiss banking major UBS Group has also advanced after saying it has completed the acquisition of domestic rival Credit Suisse Group AG. Shares of the latter gained 1.3 percent.

The troubled banking firm has been merged into UBS, and the combined entity will now operate as a consolidated banking group.

British grocer Ocado has also jumped after a brokerage upgraded its price target on the stock.

German sportswear maker Adidas has also jumped after Bernstein raised its rating on the stock to "outperform."

Frasers Group has also moved higher. The retail, sport, and intellectual property company said that it has acquired an 18.9 percent stake in online electricals retailer, AO world Plc, for 75 million pounds.

Meanwhile, Telecom Italia has fallen after receiving two new offers from existing bidders for its NetCo unit.

Oil & gas explorer Tullow Oil has also slumped after announcing it is considering all options with respect to its interest in the Espoir field in Côte d'Ivoire.

Satellite company SES SA has plunged in Paris after an announcement that its CEO Steve Collar will step down at the end of June 2023 to pursue other professional and personal endeavors.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes at 11:30 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is also due to announce the results of this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes.

