New Zealand Current Account Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The current account is expected to lose NZ$6.90 billion in the quarter after shedding NZ$9.46 billion in the previous three months. On an annualized basis, the current account is called lower by NZ$29.54 billion after losing NZ$33.79 billion in the previous year.

South Korea will see May numbers for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting no change from April for the jobless rate at 2.6 percent.

Economic News

