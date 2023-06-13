Mainland Norway GDP Contracts 0.4%

The Mainland Norwegian contracted unexpectedly in April amid reduced consumption, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to the revised 0.2 percent increase in March. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a flat change for the month.

Likewise, overall GDP also decreased 0.3 percent in April versus a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.

The decline in Mainland Norway was broad-based, and consumption in households and non-profit organizations fell 1.8 percent, the agency said.

"Consumption of goods has declined steadily for a long time, but fell 3.3 percent in April, which was unusually large," Head of National Accounts, Pal Sletten, said.

Gross fixed capital formation fell 4.2 percent over the month. Both exports and imports dropped by 1.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

On the production side, value added in service industries, including housing services, fell 0.5 percent in April compared to March. This was largely driven by real estate activities. Manufacturing and mining output dropped 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.