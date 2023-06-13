Turkey Retail Sales Growth Eases To 27.5%

Turkey's retail sales continued to expand sharply in April, though at a slightly slower pace than a month ago, data from Turkstat showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales advanced 27.5 percent yearly in April, slower than the 28.8 percent surge in the previous month. Sales have been rising since June 2020.

Sales of non-food items, except automotive fuel, jumped 34.9 percent annually in April, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco gained 21.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew 12.5 percent.

Data showed that sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment alone increased 76.7 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in April, after a 7.0 percent growth in the preceding month.

Retail sales turnover grew by 82.3 percent annually and by 3.4 percent monthly in April.

Economic News

