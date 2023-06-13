Romania Inflation Eases Further In May

Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the third month in a row in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, slowed to 10.6 percent year-on-year in May from 11.2 percent in April.

On annual basis, the food prices increased 18.73 percent in May and prices for non-food goods gained 5.15 percent. The prices of services climbed 11.16 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in May.

Economic News

