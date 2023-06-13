Eric Clapton Shares Live Video For 'Key To The Highway' From Royal Albert Hall

Eric Clapton recently shared via Warner Records the track and video for the previously unreleased 1991 live performance of his blues classic "Key To The Highway" at Royal Albert Hall.

The song is featured on his upcoming album The Definitive 24 Nights, which is scheduled for release on June 23.

The Definitive 24 Nights 2023 reissue expands the live collection of Clapton's record-setting 1990-91 run of 24 concerts at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall with nearly six hours of live music and 36 unreleased performances.

The colection was restored and upgraded by Clapton's team of Simon Climie (audio production and mixing), producer Peter Worsley (Slowhand at 70 and The Lady In The Balcony), and director David Barnard (The Lady In The Balcony).

Available as limited-edition boxed sets as either 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98), both versions of The Definitive 24 Nights come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna.



The Definitive 24 Nights Tracklist:



24 Nights: Rock

1. "Pretending"

2. "Running On Faith"

3. "Breaking Point" *

4. "I Shot The Sheriff" *

5. "White Room"

6. "Can't Find My Way Home" * (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. "Bad Love"

8. "Before You Accuse Me" *

9. "Lay Down Sally" *

10. "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" *

11. "Old Love" *

12. "No Alibis" *

13. "Tearing Us Apart" *

14. "Cocaine" *

15. "Wonderful Tonight"

16. "Layla" *

17. "Crossroads" *

18. "Sunshine Of Your Love" *



24 Nights: Blues

1. "Key To The Highway" *

2. "Worried Life Blues"

3. "You Better Watch Yourself"

4. "Have You Ever Loved A Woman"

5. "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" *

6. "Something On Your Mind" *

7. "All Your Love (I Miss Loving)" *

8. "It's My Life Baby" *

9. "Johnnie's Boogie" *

10. "Black Cat Bone" *

11. "Reconsider Baby" *

12. "My Time After A While" *

13. "Sweet Home Chicago" *

14. "You Better Watch Yourself" (Reprise) *



24 Nights: Orchestral

1. "Crossroads" *

2. "Bell Bottom Blues"

3. "Lay Down Sally" *

4. "Holy Mother" *

5. "I Shot The Sheriff" *

6. "Hard Times"

7. "Can't Find My Way Home" * (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. "Edge Of Darkness"

9. "Old Love" *

10. "Wonderful Tonight" *

11. "White Room" *

12. "Concerto For Electric Guitar" * (composed by Michael Kamen)

13. "A Remark You Made" *^ (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. "Layla" *

15. "Sunshine Of Your Love" *^



*Previously Unreleased

^Not on vinyl

