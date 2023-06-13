Westfield Relinquishes Control Of San Francisco Centre Mall Amid Economic Struggles

In a significant development highlighting the economic challenges faced by San Francisco, shopping mall operator Westfield has announced its decision to relinquish control of the San Francisco Centre mall after more than two decades of operation. The company cited difficult operating conditions in downtown San Francisco, which have resulted in declining sales, occupancy, and foot traffic.

Westfield's move comes in the wake of several major closures by anchor stores in the mall, including Nordstrom and Banana Republic. Nordstrom's closure was attributed to concerns over unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, according to a spokesperson for Westfield.

Once a thriving retail hub in the heart of San Francisco, the San Francisco Centre has experienced a significant downturn in recent years. Total sales plummeted from $455 million in 2019 to $298 million in 2022, while foot traffic declined from 9.7 million visits in 2019 to 5.6 million in 2022, as reported by Westfield.

This exit by Westfield marks yet another setback for San Francisco, a city that has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. With many Silicon Valley companies implementing flexible work-from-home policies, white-collar workers have gradually moved away from the city. Even three years later, corporate America has not returned in the same numbers, resulting in a 30-year high in office vacancies.

Westfield's departure follows a trend of high-profile businesses abandoning the city. According to the San Francisco Standard, a total of twenty retailers near Union Square have shut their doors since 2020.

In a similar vein, Park Hotels and Resorts, the investment firm that owns Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 hotels, recently suspended payments to its lender. Park Hotels and Resorts CEO Thomas Baltimore, Jr. stated that San Francisco's path to recovery remains uncertain and prolonged due to significant challenges, including high office vacancies, a weaker-than-expected convention calendar, and concerns over street conditions.

Westfield has already initiated the transfer of management responsibilities for the San Francisco Centre back to its lender. Going forward, the lender will appoint a receiver to operate the property.

The decision by Westfield to give up control of the San Francisco Centre mall underscores the ongoing economic difficulties facing the city. As San Francisco strives to navigate these challenges and revive its once-thriving retail landscape, stakeholders will closely monitor the future of the iconic mall and the overall economic trajectory of the city.

