South Korea Export Prices Slip 1.3% On Month In May

Export prices in South Korea were down 1.3 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after rising 0.4 percent in April.

On a yearly basis, export prices dropped 11.2 percent after falling 7.2 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 1.3 percent on month and lost 7.7 percent on year, while export prices for manufacturing products dropped 1.3 percent on month and 11.2 percent on year.

Import prices fell 2.8 percent on month and 12.0 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on month and shedding 6.0 percent on year in April.

