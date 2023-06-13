New Zealand Current Account Deficit NZ$8.3 Billion SA In Q1

New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - narrowing by NZ$921 million.

The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$3.9 billion, while the services deficit narrowed to NZ$1.8 billion.

The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$2.7 billion and the financial account saw a net outflow of NZ$3.1 billion.

The current account deficit for the year ended 31 March 2023 widened to NZ$33.0 billion (8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) from the NZ$24.2 billion deficit for the year ended 31 March 2022 (6.8 percent of GDP).

