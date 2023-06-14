Finland Inflation Eases To 6.8%, Lowest In 13 Months

Finland's consumer price inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in just over a year amid a slowdown in prices for a broad number of categories, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in May, slower than April's stable increase of 7.9 percent.

Moreover, this was the weakest rate of inflation since April 2022, when prices had risen 5.7 percent.

Consumer prices were raised most in May by increases in the average interest rate on housing loans, the prices of electricity, and rises in consumer credit from one year ago, the agency said.

On the other hand, consumer prices were curbed most by reductions in petrol, diesel, and owner-occupied housing prices.

Among the major components, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 11.1 percent annually in May, though the pace of growth softened from 13.7 percent in April.

Utility costs were 10.8 percent higher compared to last year versus an 11.6 percent surge a month ago. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 3.4 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in May.

The EU measure of the harmonized index, or HICP, climbed at a slower pace of 5.0 percent annually in May after a 6.3 percent gain in the prior month.

Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in May, the same pace as seen in April.

Economic News

