Dutch Exports Shrink Slightly In April

Exports in the Netherlands declined in April for the first time in eight months, though marginally, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Exports dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 2.4 percent rise in the previous month.

The nation exported fewer chemical and metal products in April, the agency said.

At the same time, shipments of machinery and equipment and means of transport advanced from last year.

Data showed that the volume of imports was 5.5 percent higher in April compared to a year ago.

Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in June were less favourable than in April, partly because of the development of exchange rates along with more negative confidence about foreign orders.

