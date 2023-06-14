logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Producer Prices Dip More Than Expected In May, Annual Growth Extends Slowdown

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
producer price index2 061423 lt

Producer prices in the U.S. decreased by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.3 percent in May after inching up by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 1.1 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April. The rate of growth was expected to decelerate to 1.5 percent.

The bigger than expected monthly decline in producer prices was partly due to a steep drop in energy prices, which plunged by 6.8 percent in May after climbing by 0.8 percent in April.

The report showed food prices also tumbled by 1.3 percent in May after falling by 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said prices for final demand services crept up by 0.2 percent in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April.

The uptick in services prices came as prices for trade services jumped by 1.0 percent, offsetting a 1.4 percent slump in prices for transportation and warehousing services.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices were unchanged in May after inching up by 0.1 percent in April.

The annual rate of growth by core producer prices slowed to 2.8 percent in May from 3.3 percent in April.

"With yesterday's CPI report firming expectations for a June rate pause, the May PPI today is more important as a signal for future consumer goods disinflation than as a factor driving the FOMC decision this afternoon," said Will Compernolle, Macro Strategist at FHN Financial.

He added, "Core services prices (especially the 'supercore' that excludes shelter prices) remain the Fed's underlying inflation worry and are less connected to PPI movements than consumer core goods prices."

On Tuesday, the Labor Department's released a separate report showing consumer prices edged slightly higher in the month of May.

The report said the consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. Economists had expected prices to tick up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in May, matching the increase seen in each of the two previous months as well as economist estimates.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 4.0 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 4.1.

The year-over-year growth in May marked the smallest annual increase since the period ending March 2021.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 5.3 percent in May from 5.5 percent in April, in line with expectations.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Futura Granted FDA Approval For OTC Marketing Of MED3000 Gel For Erectile Dysfunction
Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) announced on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted over-the-counter sale or OTC marketing authorization for its MED3000 topical gel formulation for the treatment of erectile dysfunction as a de novo medical device. The pharma company with a...
UBS Completes Credit Suisse Takeover
Swiss banking major UBS Group AG said it has completed the acquisition of domestic rival Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday. The troubled banking firm has been merged into UBS, and the combined entity will now operate as a consolidated banking group. It was in mid March that UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs or about $3.24 billion after the latter lost much of its value...
Wawona Frozen Foods Recalls Organic DayBreak Blend Sold Through Costco
Clovis, California-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend sold through certain Costco Wholesale stores citing Hepatitis A concern, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The DayBreak Blend 4lb or 1.81 KG bags of frozen fruit processed and sold in 2022 includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap