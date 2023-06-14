logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Dollar Down As Producer Inflation Drops Before Fed Announcement

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as the nation's producer prices decreased more than expected in May, cementing hopes of a rate pause by the Federal Reserve when it announces its monetary policy decision later in the day.

Data from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index fell by 0.3 percent in May after inching up by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 1.1 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April. The rate of growth was expected to decelerate to 1.5 percent.

Investors focus on the Fed's monetary policy decision, due out at 2:00 pm ET.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

The greenback fell to more than a 1-year low of 1.2692 against the pound and more than a 3-week low of 0.8969 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.2600 and 0.9060, respectively. The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.30 against the pound and 0.88 against the franc.

The greenback weakened to near a 4-week low of 1.0844 against the euro and more than a 4-month low of 1.3275 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.0773 and 1.3319, respectively. The greenback is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro and 1.30 against the loonie.

The greenback fell to near a 4-month low of 0.6832 against the aussie and a 3-week low of 0.6225 against the kiwi, reversing from its early highs of 0.6762 and 0.6142, respectively. The currency may locate support around 0.71 against the aussie and 0.645 against the kiwi.

The greenback was down against the yen, at 139.40. If the currency falls further, 134.00 is likely seen as its next support level.

At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed announces its decision on interest rate. Economists widely expect the Fed to hold the policy rate steady at 5.00 percent to 5.25 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Futura Granted FDA Approval For OTC Marketing Of MED3000 Gel For Erectile Dysfunction
Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) announced on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted over-the-counter sale or OTC marketing authorization for its MED3000 topical gel formulation for the treatment of erectile dysfunction as a de novo medical device. The pharma company with a...
UBS Completes Credit Suisse Takeover
Swiss banking major UBS Group AG said it has completed the acquisition of domestic rival Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday. The troubled banking firm has been merged into UBS, and the combined entity will now operate as a consolidated banking group. It was in mid March that UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs or about $3.24 billion after the latter lost much of its value...
Wawona Frozen Foods Recalls Organic DayBreak Blend Sold Through Costco
Clovis, California-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend sold through certain Costco Wholesale stores citing Hepatitis A concern, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The DayBreak Blend 4lb or 1.81 KG bags of frozen fruit processed and sold in 2022 includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap