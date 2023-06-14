Bulgaria Inflation At 15-Month Low Of 10.1%

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the fifth month in a row in May, but remained high, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumers' price index, or CPI, climbed 10.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 11.6 percent rise in April.

The latest inflation was the lowest since February 2022, when prices had risen 10.0 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 14.4 percent annually in May. The prices of miscellaneous goods and service climbed 15.8 percent and the costs surged to 12.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the utility costs including the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 11.8 percent. The cost of transports decreased 9.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in May versus a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.

