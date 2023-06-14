Slovakia Inflation Lowest In 13 Months

Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased for the third-month in a row in May to its lowest level in over a year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 11.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 13.6 percent increase in April.

The latest consumer price inflation was the lowest since April last year, when it was 11.8 percent.

The re-introduction of lunch subsidies in schools and kindergartens that led to a significant lowering in the prices of catering and contributed to the slowdown of inflation. Also, the declines in prices of fuel, food and housing with energy and services attributed to the inflation slowdown.

Food inflation slowed to 21.9 percent from 26.1 percent. Utility costs rose 10.9 percent after a 12.3 percent growth in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month. The decline was the first since December 2020.

Core inflation climbed to 12.9 percent in May from 14.7 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.

