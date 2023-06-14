UPS Reaches Agreement To Equip Delivery Vehicles With Air Conditioning

In a significant development for UPS drivers, the majority of UPS delivery vehicles are expected to be outfitted with air conditioning in the near future. This move comes in response to longstanding concerns raised by drivers regarding the and safety risks associated with working in extreme heat, which have only intensified as record-breaking temperatures have become more frequent.

After negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union, representing approximately 340,000 workers, a tentative agreement was reached on Tuesday to install air conditioning systems in vehicles starting next year. The labor contract at stake is the largest private sector union deal in North America.

With the expiration of their contract on July 31, the union has expressed its readiness to go on strike if an agreement is not reached by then. The union is set to release the results of a strike authorization vote, which is expected to favor a work stoppage.

The urgency for air conditioning in delivery vehicles gained attention last summer when UPS drivers shared viral photos showing thermometer readings inside their trucks reaching as high as 120 degrees or more. Postal workers have also faced similar challenges, with instances of delivery workers falling ill or even succumbing to extreme heat.

The lack of air conditioning in most of the USPS fleet has been a concern highlighted in a 2020 HuffPost investigation.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien expressed satisfaction with the agreement, stating, "Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they've been fighting for." UPS emphasized its commitment to the safety of its workforce, stating, "We care deeply about our people, and their safety remains our top priority. Heat safety is no exception."

The addition of air conditioning to UPS delivery vehicles demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the well-being and working conditions of drivers. By prioritizing the safety and comfort of their employees, UPS sets a positive example for other companies operating in similar conditions.

