Starbucks Refutes Allegations Of Banning Pride Decorations In Stores

Coffee retail giant Starbucks (SBUX) has denied allegations made by its workers' union that the company is prohibiting Pride decorations in its stores.

The company's spokesperson, Andrew Trull, stated that there has been no change in policy regarding this matter and emphasized that Starbucks continues to encourage its store leaders to celebrate with their communities, particularly during U.S. Pride month in June.

Trull's statement came in response to claims made by Starbucks Workers United, which asserted that workers across the country have been prohibited from decorating for Pride month or that Pride flags have been removed. The group highlighted that this contradicts previous years when workers were allowed and even encouraged to display Pride decorations without any issues.

Starbucks Workers United accused the company of engaging in an "anti-union campaign" aimed at intimidating workers and making them feel unwelcome in their own workplace. They criticized Starbucks for failing to support its employees during a time when the LGBTQIA+ community is facing attacks.

In response to the allegations, Starbucks expressed deep concern about the spread of false information that undermines the company's commitment to inclusivity and its supportive store environment. The company emphasized its dedication to its employees and the benefits it offers, contradicting the claims made by the workers' union.

These allegations against Starbucks come at a time when several companies have faced backlash from conservative groups regarding their activities and support for the LGBTQ community during Pride month. Target, for instance, pulled some of its Pride merchandise and relocated Pride displays to the back of stores in certain Southern states due to threats impacting the safety and well-being of its team members. Additionally, bomb threats led to the evacuation of stores in multiple states over the weekend due to the company's Pride collection.

Similarly, Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, faced a boycott earlier this year from conservatives after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News