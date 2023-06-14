Maker Of Pyrex And Instant Pot Files For Bankruptcy Protection Amid Rising Interest Rates

Instant Brands, the company behind Pyrex kitchenware and the popular Instant Pot pressure cooker, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing rising interest rates as the cause of its financial struggles.

Controlled by private equity investor Cornell Capital, Instant Brands announced its bankruptcy filing on Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas. The company aims to restructure liabilities of up to $1 billion while ensuring uninterrupted service to retailers and continued payment of its 2,400 employees.

Despite its products being present in approximately 90 percent of US households and in other countries, Instant Brands, like many businesses with significant debt loads, has been adversely affected by the global increase in interest rates. The company's financial troubles echo the challenges faced by other US kitchenware companies, such as Tupperware, which warned of potential bankruptcy in April without new funds.

Pyrex, with a history dating back to 1915, was initially developed by the wife of an engineer at Corning glassware. The heat-resistant borosilicate glass used in Pyrex products proved to be less prone to shattering when exposed to rapid temperature changes. Meanwhile, the Instant Pot gained popularity in recent years, fueled by social media and online recipe sharing. The Canadian telecoms engineer who invented the Instant Pot in 2010 quickly garnered a devoted following, with enthusiasts dubbing themselves "potheads." Slate magazine even described the appliance as an "entire and a religion" and a "cult."

Ben Gadbois, CEO of Instant Brands, acknowledged the company's efforts to position itself for future success but attributed its bankruptcy filing to higher borrowing costs. Gadbois explained that despite successfully navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, tightening credit terms and increased interest rates have strained Instant Brands' liquidity and rendered its capital structure unsustainable.

Through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, the company can continue its operations while renegotiating terms with lenders, who would otherwise face potential losses in the event of a complete bankruptcy. Instant Brands has secured a commitment of $133 million in financing from existing lenders to support its operations during the bankruptcy proceedings. The company expressed its intention to use this time to engage in ongoing discussions with its sponsor, lenders, and other financial stakeholders.

The bankruptcy filing of Instant Brands underscores the financial vulnerabilities faced by businesses grappling with debt in an environment of rising interest rates. As the company seeks to restructure and recover, it hopes to emerge stronger and overcome the challenges posed by global macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that have impacted its .

