Japan Has Y1,372.5 Billion Trade Deficit In May

Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of 1,362.5 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,331.9 billion following the 432.3 billion yen deficit in April.

Exports were up 0.6 percent on year to 7,292.6 billion yen, exceeding forecasts for a 0.8 percent decline following the 2.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports dropped an annual 9.9 percent to 8,665.1 billion yen versus expectations for a decline of 10.3 percent after slipping 2.3 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

