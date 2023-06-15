Japan Rate Decision On Tap For Friday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

Singapore will release May figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.8 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year after rising 2.7 percent on month and sinking 9.8 percent on year in April. The trade surplus is pegged at SGD5.982 billion, up from SGD4.713 billion in the previous month.

New Zealand will see May results for the manufacturing index from BusinessNZ, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.2 - up from 49.1 in April.

Economic News

