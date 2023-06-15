U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Unchanged

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unexpectedly flat in the week ended June 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 262,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 249,000 from the 261,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 246,750, an increase of 9,250 from the previous week's revised average.

Economic News

