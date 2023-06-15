New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Returns To Positive Territory In June

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed a significant turnaround in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index soared to a positive 6.6 in June from a negative 31.8 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 15.1.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms became more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions surging to 18.9 in June from 9.8 in May.

Economic News

