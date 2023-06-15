Philly Fed Index Indicates Modestly Faster Contraction In June

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing activity contracted at a modestly faster rate in the month of June.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity fell to a negative 13.7 in June from a negative 10.4 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index drop to a negative 14.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most future indicators improved but noted expectations for growth over the next six months remained tempered.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.