Taiwan Central Bank Holds Key Rate

Taiwan's central bank retained its benchmark rate on Thursday after tightening the policy over the last five consecutive meetings.



In a unanimous vote, the central bank board decided to maintain the key discount rate at 1.875 percent.

The move came after the US Federal Reserve paused its policy tightening on Wednesday after ten consecutive rate hikes.

Taiwan's economic growth in the second half of the year is forecast to be higher than that in the first half of the year. The growth outlook for 2023 was lowered to 1.72 percent from 2.21 percent.

The bank anticipates inflation to continue to fall slowly in the second half of the year. However, consumer price inflation outlook for 2023 was revised up to 2.24 percent from 2.09 percent. Core inflation is seen at 2.38 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.