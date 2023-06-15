U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside On Renewed Interest Rate Concerns

Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates are likely to weigh on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, the central bank's latest projections pointed to additional rate hikes later this year.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 67.0 percent chance the Fed will resume raisin interest rates with another quarter point increase next month.

The forecast for a resumption in interest rate hikes is likely to lead to increased attention on incoming economic data, as traders look for clues on whether the Fed will follow through.

A slew of U.S. economic data was released this morning, including separate reports showing weekly jobless claims were unexpectedly unchanged and retail sales unexpectedly increase in May.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 262,000 in the week ended June 10th, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 249,000 from the 261,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. The continued advance surprised economists, who had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April. The uptick matched economist estimates.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of May. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.5 percent in April.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on inventories in the month of April shortly after the open. Business inventories are expected to rise by 0.2 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March.

Stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The major averages showed wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.

The Nasdaq climbed 53.16 points or 0.4 percent to13,626.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 4,372.59, once again reaching their best closing levels in over a year.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow slid 232.79 points or 0.7 percent to 33,979.33, pulling back off Tuesday's four-month closing high.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day after another interest rate hike by the European Central Bank. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.0 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.61 to $68.88 a barrel after slumping $1.15 to $68.27 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $10.20 to $1,960.10 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $27.40 to $1,941.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 140.82 yen versus the 140.09 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0870 compared to yesterday's $1.0830.

