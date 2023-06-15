Renewed Interest Rate Concerns May Weigh On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to move to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates are likely to weigh on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, the central bank's latest projections pointed to additional rate hikes later this year.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 67.0 percent chance the Fed will resume raisin interest rates with another quarter point increase next month.

The forecast for a resumption in interest rate hikes is likely to lead to increased attention on incoming economic data, as traders look for clues on whether the Fed will follow through.

A slew of U.S. economic data was released this morning, including separate reports showing weekly jobless claims were unexpectedly unchanged and retail sales unexpectedly increase in May.

Stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The major averages showed wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.

The Nasdaq climbed 53.16 points or 0.4 percent to13,626.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 4,372.59, once again reaching their best closing levels in over a year.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow slid 232.79 points or 0.7 percent to 33,979.33, pulling back off Tuesday's four-month closing high.

The late-day volatility came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to pause its interest rate increases following ten consecutive rate hikes but also forecast additional increases later this year.

The Fed said it has decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5.25 percent, marking the first time the central bank has left rates unchanged since January 2022.

Leaving rates unchanged will allow the Federal Open Market Committee the opportunity to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy, the Fed said.

However, the central bank's latest projections suggest the Fed plans to resume raising rates later this year, forecasting a rate of 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.

If the Fed decided to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the central bank will raise rates two more times this year.

Back in March, the Fed has predicted interest rates would be at 5.1 percent at the end of the year, in line with the current 5 to 5.25 percent range.

The forecast for additional rate hikes this year comes as the Fed raised its forecast for annual core consumer price growth to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent.

The gains by the Nasdaq and S&P 500 may reflect optimism that inflation will slow enough to convince the Fed not to follow through on its plans.

"With inflation set to moderate noticeably, we are skeptical that the Fed will resume hiking interest rates," said Ryan Sweet, Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics. "Our baseline forecast is for the Fed to remain on hold through the remainder of this year before gradually easing in early 2024."

At the same time, a steep drop by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) weighed on the Dow, with the managed healthcare and insurance company plunging by 6.4 percent.

UnitedHealth came under pressure after saying seniors are undergoing surgeries delayed during the pandemic, leading to higher costs.

Airline stocks moved sharply higher on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.1 percent to a one-year closing high

Significant strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The index also reached its best closing level in over a year.

On the other hand, banking stocks came under pressure following the Fed announcement, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.8 percent.

Interest rate-sensitive housing stocks also saw notable weakness, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index falling by 1.1 percent after ending Tuesday's trading at its best closing level in over a year.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.61 to $68.88 a barrel after slumping $1.15 to $68.27 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $10.20 to $1,960.10 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $27.40 to $1,941.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 140.82 yen versus the 140.09 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0870 compared to yesterday's $1.0830.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as new Chinese data disappointed and the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that more rate hikes are in the cards. Investors also awaited cues from the ECB and BOJ meetings.

Treasury yields rebounded and the U.S. dollar rallied following fresh hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. central bank. Gold edged lower, while oil clawed back some losses after the previous day's plunge.

Chinese shares rose notably after China's central bank cut a key interest rate and pumped billions into financial in a bid to support slowing growth.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,252.98 as expectations of more stimulus outweighed disappointing economic readings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.2 percent to 19,828.92.

China's economic recovery faltered in May, as industrial production and retail sales figures missed forecasts. Growth of new home prices softened and real estate tumbled in the first five months of the year, adding to expectations that policymakers will unveil more stimulus.

Japanese shares gave up earlier gains to end on a flat note after a pause and hawkish outlook from the U.S. Fed. Encouraging economic data helped limit overall losses to some extent.

Japan's core machinery orders rebounded in April, while the trade deficit in May shrank 42.0 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 trillion yen ($9.8 billion), separate reports showed.

The Nikkei 225 Index settled marginally lower at 33,485.49 after a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix also finished marginally lower at 2,293.97.

Drug makers were among the worst hit, with Eisai and Daiichi Sankyo losing 5.9 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Seoul stocks ended lower, with the Kospi falling 0.4 percent to 2,608.54, extending losses for a second straight session.

Australian markets rose slightly, and the Aussie dollar hit a four-month high after data showed strong jobs growth last month, bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in July.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,175.30, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.2 percent higher at 7,370, led by banking and stocks.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly lower on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data disappointed and the Federal Reserve signaled that two more rate increases are on the way.

The European Central Bank's widely expected decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent is also weighing on the markets.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.0 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have fallen in London as the latest Chinese data on retail sales, industrial output, fixed asset investment and home prices fueled the gloom over the country's economic recovery.

Halma has also moved sharply lower after posting lower full-year attributable profit. Legal & General has also fallen after naming an outsider as its next chief executive officer to replace Nigel Wilson.

Hugo Boss has also slumped. The fashion company said that it aims to touch its previous mid-term sales target of 4 billion euros already this year, two years ahead of plan.

Stora Enso Oyj, a Finnish maker of solutions from wood and biomass, has also tumbled percent. The company said that it is axing around 1,150 staff members as part of its restructuring initiatives.

On the other hand, shares of Informa have moved sharply higher after the event organizer raised its annual outlook.

Agri-Services group Origin Enterprises has also advanced. The company reported that its year-to-date revenue increased 9.3 percent or 11.3 percent on a constant currency basis to over 1.92 billion euros.

Siemens AG has also risen. The German industrial conglomerate announced plans to invest €2 billion ($2.2 billion) to expand high-tech manufacturing, including a new plant in Singapore and an expansion at its Chinese factory in Chengdu.

Swedish fashion giant H&M Group has also jumped after the company said net sales increased by 6 percent in the period March 1 - May 31, 2023.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unexpectedly flat in the week ended June 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 262,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 249,000 from the 261,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 246,750, an increase of 9,250 from the previous week's revised average.

The Commerce Department also released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of May.

The report said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. The continued advance surprised economists, who had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April. The uptick matched economist estimates.

Import prices in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a separate report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices plunged by 1.9 percent in May after a revised 0.1 percent dip in April.

Export prices were expected to come in unchanged compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed a significant turnaround in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index soared to a positive 6.6 in June from a negative 31.8 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 15.1.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms became more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions surging to 18.9 in June from 9.8 in May.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing activity contracted at a modestly faster rate in the month of June.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity fell to a negative 13.7 in June from a negative 10.4 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index drop to a negative 14.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most future indicators improved but noted expectations for growth over the next six months remained tempered.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of May. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.5 percent in April.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on business inventories in the month of April at 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to rise by 0.2 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the biotechnology company a clinical trial of a new drug for patients with allergic conjunctivitis successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

Investigative analytics software company Cognyte Software (CGNT) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter revenues,

Meanwhile, of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) may come under pressure after Oppenheimer downgraded its rating on the financial technology company's stock to Perform from Outperform.

Crypto platform Coinbase (COIN) is also likely to move to the downside after Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on the company's stock and questioned if traders are moving to Robinhood (HOOD).

