Stevie Nicks To Release Career-Spanning Box Set Combining All Solo Albums

Rhino is set to release a career-spanning boxed set combining all of Stevie Nicks' solo studio albums on July 28.

The boxed set consists of eight albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014).

The collection also features Rarities, a new compilation of hard-to-find tracks only available with the set. Several albums were newly remastered from the analog masters for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will be available as a 10-CD set ($99.98) and digitally. Originally released as the B-side to "Talk To Me", the lead single from Stevie's 1985 album Rock A Little, "One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star" was also included as a part of The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks box set in 1998.

A limited-edition, 16-LP version ($299.98), limited & numbered to 3,000 units globally, and pressed on crystal-clear vinyl, will be available exclusively from Rhino.com.

Several albums in the collection are making their vinyl debut, including Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. All three - plus The Other Side of the Mirror and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault - will be released as double LPs housed in gatefold sleeves. The new Rarities collection comes as a 3-LP set in a tri-fold sleeve.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities follows Nicks' musical journey across four decades and features her Top 10 hits "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), "Leather And Lace" (with Don Henley), "Stand Back," and "Talk To Me." Other essential hits include "Edge Of Seventeen," "If Anyone Falls," "I Can't Wait," and "Rooms On Fire."

Nicks is scheduled to perform at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 16.

(Photo: Rhino)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News