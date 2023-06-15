AI's Economic Potential: McKinsey Study And Salesforce Unveil Productivity Boosters

Artificial Intelligence or AI advancements are poised to unleash a long-term productivity revolution, according to economist Nouriel Roubini, also known as "Dr. Doom." Roubini's positive outlook comes as recent developments highlight the potential economic benefits of generative AI.

A new study by McKinsey has identified 63 use cases for generative AI across 16 functions, with the potential to unlock annual economic benefits ranging from $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion. The study also revealed that generative AI could automate over 2,100 detailed work activities, including operational planning and communication.

Generative AI has the power to reshape the nature of work by augmenting individual workers' capabilities and automating tasks that currently occupy 60 to 70 percent of employees' time, as highlighted by McKinsey's researchers.

Software giant Salesforce has also entered the AI arena, unveiling its new GPT enterprise products aimed at enhancing worker productivity. During a New York City investor day, Salesforce introduced "AI Cloud," enabling marketers to generate personalized content for customers and developers to automate code generation. Salesforce employees demonstrated forthcoming AI features in the workplace collaboration platform Slack. The majority of Salesforce's AI suite will be gradually rolled out in the coming months.

Despite the positive impact of AI on the , Roubini and other experts caution against potential drawbacks. Roubini believes there may be significant delays in AI's impact, expressing skepticism about the immediate surge in economic growth due to AI and technology. He suggests that technology could have deflationary effects in the medium to long term, but warns of a potential decade of stagflation before the full benefits of technology and AI materialize.

Goldman Sachs recently estimated that generative AI could automate the equivalent of 300 million jobs globally within the next decade, potentially displacing human workers. However, Goldman Sachs also projects that the widespread adoption of generative AI will lead to a 1.5 percent growth in US labor productivity over a 10-year period. Furthermore, AI has the potential to boost the global Gross Domestic Product by 7 percent in the long run.

While the outlook for AI is promising, experts emphasize the need to address the potential consequences and challenges associated with its widespread implementation. As AI continues to evolve, its impact on the economy and the workforce will undoubtedly shape the future of various industries and societies worldwide.

