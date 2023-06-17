Queens Of The Stone Age Announce 2023 U.K., European Tour Dates

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced tour dates for the U.K. and European leg of their "The End Is Nero Tour."

Earlier this month, the band announced "The End Is Nero Tour," with dates across the U.S. and Canada, in support of their album In Times New Roman...

The U.K. and European leg will kick off on November 4 in Amsterdam. The band will then perform across Frankfurt, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, London, Glasgow and more before wrapping up on November 22 with a final show in Dublin.

Aussie punks The Chats and London-based indie trio Deep Tan will provide support on the tour.

Fan club pre-sale tickets for the run are available now, with public on-sale tickets available to buy beginning Friday, June 16, at 10 am local time.

An earlier press statement reads, "The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is 'in a month or two.'"

"They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong," the statement continues. "Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else."

Tour Dates:

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

June 26: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Nov 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 05: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxenbourg

Nov 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 08: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Nov 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 12: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 14: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 15: London The O2, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 20: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre, UK

Nov 22: Dublin 3Arena, IE

(Photo: Andreas Neumann)

