Reddit CEO Steve Huffman Proposes Changes To Mod System, Citing Power Imbalance

In an interview with NBC on Thursday, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman expressed his intention to revise the site's rules to give users the ability to vote out subreddit moderators. Huffman criticized the current system, where mods can only be removed by themselves, higher-ranking mods, or Reddit itself, as undemocratic, likening it to a "landed gentry." He drew a comparison to politicians and owners, who are accountable to their constituents and shareholders, respectively, highlighting the need for accountability in Reddit's mod system.

Huffman's remarks came in the wake of a 48-hour blackout staged by nearly 3,500 subreddits earlier this week to protest Reddit's new pricing policy. The policy implemented charges for third-party apps utilizing Reddit's application-programming interface (API), which was previously free. For instance, the iOS app Apollo, which had been using the API for eight years, stated that complying with the new pricing guidelines would cost $20 million. Consequently, the app's developer, Christian Selig, announced that Apollo would be shutting down on June 30 due to the financial burden.

The power wielded by Reddit moderators has long been a topic of debate, with many arguing that their authority stems from the substantial unpaid labor they contribute to the site. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Northwestern University estimated that the collective hours worked by Reddit mods in 2020 were equivalent to $3.4 million in value.

Huffman seemed unconcerned about potential further protests resulting from rule changes. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that protests genuinely represent the communities they claim to speak for. Huffman suggested that initial support for mods may be waning, stating that this was becoming less and less the case as time goes on.

While approximately 80% of subreddits have regained accessibility, several major ones, including r/aww, r/videos, and r/AskHistorians, remain unavailable. In a recent post titled "The Fight Continues," mods expressed dissatisfaction, stating that their core concerns still hadn't been addressed. The organizers claimed that Reddit had made only negligible concessions, remaining silent and relying on the hope of waiting out the protests, as revealed in internal memos.

According to The Verge, Huffman issued an internal memo cautioning employees against wearing Reddit-branded clothing in public, acknowledging the intense backlash and urging caution. He reassured employees that the situation, like previous controversies on Reddit, would eventually subside.

Huffman informed NBC that there is no fixed timeline for implementing the proposed changes and that he would not have Reddit staff paid to engage more directly in subreddit moderation. Instead, he advocated for a pathway towards increased democracy, acknowledging the need to address outdated decision-making processes related to how communities are governed on the platform.

