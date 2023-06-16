NASA Announces Partnerships With Seven U.S. Companies To Advance Commercial Space Capabilities

NASA has revealed its collaboration with seven American companies as part of the Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities-2 initiative or CCSC-2, aiming to enhance human spaceflight and bolster the U.S. commercial low Earth orbit .

Through unfunded Space Act Agreements, NASA will provide technical expertise, assessments, lessons learned, technologies, and data to support commercial space-related efforts. This structured sharing of knowledge requires minimal government resources while fostering the development of crucial capabilities for a robust low Earth orbit economy.

The selected companies for CCSC-2 are Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Sierra Space Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), Special Aerospace Services, ThinkOrbital Inc., and Vast Space LLC.

Blue Origin will work with NASA to develop an integrated commercial space transportation capability that ensures safe, affordable, and frequent access to orbit for crew and other missions.

Northrop Grumman is collaborating with NASA on its Persistent Platform, which aims to provide autonomous and robotic capabilities for commercial science research and manufacturing in low Earth orbit.

Sierra Space's collaboration with NASA focuses on the development of a commercial low Earth orbit ecosystem, including next-generation space transportation, in-space infrastructure, and expandable space facilities to enable human presence in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX's partnership with NASA aims to create an integrated low Earth orbit architecture, encompassing Dragon spacecraft, Starship, Super Heavy, and Starlink, to provide various technological capabilities for crew and cargo transportation, communications, and ground support.

Special Aerospace Services will collaborate with NASA on the development of in-space servicing , propulsion, and robotic technology called the Autonomous Maneuvering Unit (AMU) and the Astronaut Assist-AMU. These technologies will facilitate safer assembly, servicing, retrieval, and inspection of commercial low Earth orbit destinations.

ThinkOrbital will work with NASA on the development of ThinkPlatforms, which are self-assembling, large-scale orbital platforms designed for a wide array of applications in low Earth orbit, including research, manufacturing, and astronaut missions. The collaboration will also focus on Construction Technologies for Space Applications (CONTESA), featuring welding, cutting, inspection, and additive manufacturing technologies for large-scale in-space fabrication.

Vast will collaborate with NASA on microgravity and artificial gravity stations. Their partnership includes the development of the Haven-1 commercial destination, which will provide a microgravity environment for crew, research, and in-space manufacturing. The collaboration also involves the Vast-1 mission, the first crewed mission to the platform, as well as the development of larger space station modules.

NASA's support for a robust low Earth orbit economy aims to stimulate education and job growth in science and engineering while fostering economic growth through the creation of new space . This initiative aligns with NASA's strategy to transition towards a low Earth orbit marketplace, where the agency becomes one of many customers and the private sector takes the lead. By leveraging low Earth orbit, NASA continues to drive scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and human exploration into deep space.

These partnerships build upon the success of the initial Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities selections made in 2014, which supported the development of commercial rockets, spacecraft, and spacesuits.

