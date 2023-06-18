Hong Kong Unemployment Data Due On Monday

Hong Kong will on Monday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to come in at 2.8 percent, down from 3.0 percent in April.

Economic News

