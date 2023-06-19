Conagra Recalls Frozen Beef Shepherd's Pie Products

Branded food company Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling around 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products citing possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically clear, flexible plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The recall involves 4.31 lbs. cases of "MC Beef Shepherd's Pie" with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032. These contain six 11.5 oz. carton packages of "Marie Callender's BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE" with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel.

The frozen beef shepherd's pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours.

These products bear establishment number "EST 233" next to the USDA mark of inspection. The affected items were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah, and further distributed nationwide.

The Russellville, Arkansas -based firm initiated the recall after receiving consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product. The company also notified FSIS of the situation.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

In late January, Conagra Brands had recalled about 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products citing a packaging defect.

In similar recalls citing extraneous materials, Johnsonville, LLC last week called back around 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE "Beddar with Cheddar" pork sausage links due to the possible presence of very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

J.T.M. Provisions Co. in early June called back around 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans products distributed to schools specifically due to contamination with white plastic.

