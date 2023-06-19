Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.0%

Hong Kong's unemployment rate remained unchanged in March to May period, the Census and Statistics Department reported on Monday.

The jobless rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the same as in February to April period. The rate was forecast to fall to 2.8 percent.

The underemployment rate also held steady at 1.2 percent.

The unemployment rates of various sectors showed diverse movements during March to May period. Data revealed that the unemployment rate of the consumption and tourism-related sectors held steady at 4.2 percent.

The unemployment rate of the retail sector was 3.8 percent, in line with the previous three-month level. Likewise, the rate in food and beverage service sector remained at 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate of the accommodation services sector dropped 0.4 percentage point to 3.5 percent.

The number of people out of work decreased around 1,300 to 113,100. At the same time, employment increased about 17,900 to 3.67 million.

"The labour market should improve further in the coming months as the continues to recover," Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun said.

