Lee Greenwood To Release 'All Time Hits & American Anthems' Box Set

Lee Greenwood has announced that he will release a box set titled All Time Hits & American Anthems, combining his acclaimed albums American Patriot and The Definitive Collection.

Greenwood, who plans to celebrate America's upcoming 247th birthday by releasing the specially designed limited edition box set, said the set will also include an exclusive t-shirt that reads "Ain't No Doubt I Love This Land" and a 4×6 autographed card personally signed by him.

The 32-song collection, which will arrive on July 28th via MCA Nashville/UMe, features some of Greenwood's most beloved hits like "God Bless The U.S.A.," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Going, Going, Gone," "Dixie Road," "I.O.U.," and his passionate interpretations of the songs of our nation, "America," "The Pledge Of Allegiance," "America The Beautiful," "Star Spangled Banner," and "God Bless America."

Greenwood is scheduled to make a live appearance on TalkShopLive on June 27th at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT to talk about the new collection. He will also participate in an interactive fan Q&A, and perform a special acoustic version of his signature song, "God Bless The U.S.A."

The All Time Hits & American Anthems box set release will mark the celebration of the 40th anniversary of "God Bless The U.S.A." which Greenwood wrote in 1983 and released the following year on his album, You've Got a Good Love Comin'.

All Time Hits & American Anthems

American Patriot Track listing:

1. "The Pledge of Allegiance"

2. "America"

3. "God Bless the U.S.A."

4. "This Land Is Your Land"

5. "The Battle Hymn of the Republic"

6. "God Bless America"

7. "Dixie"

8. "The Great Defenders"

9. "America the Beautiful"

10. "Star Spangled Banner"

The Definitive Collection Track listing:

1. "It Turns Me Inside Out"

2. "Ring on Her Finger, Time On Her Hands"

3. "She's Lying"

4. "Ain't No Trick (It Takes Magic)"

5. "I.O.U."

6. "Somebody's Gonna Love You"

7. "Going, Going, Gone"

8. "God Bless the U.S.A."

9. "To Me"

10. "Fool's Gold"

11. "You've Got a Good Love Comin'"

12. "Dixie Road"

13. "I Don't Minds the Thorns (If You're The Rose)"

14. "Don't Underestimate My Love for You"

15. "Hearts Aren't Made To Break (They're Made To Love)"

16. "Didn't We?"

17. "Mornin' Ride"

18. "Someone"

19. "If There's Any Justice"

20. "Touch and Go Crazy"

21. "I Still Believe"

22. "Holdin' A Good Hand"

23. "We've Got It Made"

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News