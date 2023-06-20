European Economic News Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices from Germany and current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for May. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 1.7 percent from 4.1 percent in April.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for April. The current account surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 30.1 billion from EUR 31.2 billion in March.

At 5.00 am ET, construction output data is due from Eurozone. Economists expect construction output to remain flat in April after easing 2.4 percent in March.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to hold base rate at 13.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.