Japan Industrial Production Grows 0.7%

Japan's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in April, revised from a decline reported initially, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.3 percent increase in March. In the flash report, industrial output showed a decline of 0.4 percent.

The data showed that the inventory ratio climbed at a faster pace of 1.8 percent monthly in April.

Meanwhile, shipments dropped 0.2 percent, and the fall in inventories was 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.7 percent in April after a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month. That was just above the 0.3 drop reported initially on May 30.

The capacity utilization rate slid 0.3 percent over the month, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in March. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization continued to decrease by 0.2 percent.

Economic News

