Germany Producer Price Inflation Hits 28-Month Low On Cheaper Energy Costs

Germany's producer price inflation eased for the eighth straight month in May to reach its lowest level in more than two years amid a fall in energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index, or PPI, climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast price growth to ease to 1.7 percent.

Further, the latest inflation rate was the weakest since January 2021, when prices had risen 0.9 percent.

Energy prices were 3.3 percent lower compared to last year, largely due to a 10.2 percent plunge in electricity prices.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 3.2 percent annually in May, while they edged down 0.4 percent on a monthly basis.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of non-durable consumer goods surged 10.1 percent, led by increased costs for food items.

Prices of durable goods were 7.9 percent higher compared to last year, and those for intermediate goods grew 2.3 percent.

Data showed that upward price pressure for machinery drove a 6.5 percent rise in costs for capital goods.

On a monthly basis, the producer price index decreased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in May, marking its fourth straight fall in a row.

