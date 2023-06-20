Swiss Trade Surplus Grows On Strong Exports

Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in May as exports rebounded strongly amid a fall in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 4.3 billion in May from CHF 2.2 billion in the previous month.

In real terms, exports advanced 4.5 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 5.9 percent decline in April.

Shipments of vehicles grew the most, by 15.5 percent over the month, closely followed by chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a 14.9 percent surge.

Imports showed a slight decrease of 0.1 percent versus a 3.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Elsewhere, data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports continued to grow strongly in May. Exports posted a double-digit growth rate of 14.4 percent to CHF 2.3 billion.

Economic News

