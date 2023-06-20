Taiwan Export Orders Plunge 17.6%, Less Than Forecast

Taiwan's export orders continued to decline sharply for the ninth consecutive month in May, though at a slower-than-expected pace, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders registered a double-digit annual fall of 17.6 percent in May, which was slightly slower than the 18.1 percent plunge in April. That was also below the 20.0 percent decline that economists had expected.

Orders for mineral products decreased the most, by 39.0 percent, and those for plastic, rubber, and related articles dipped by 33.7 percent. Likewise, foreign orders for chemicals were down notably by 35.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose by a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent in May.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders decreased by 14.4 percent yearly, while they expanded by 8.1 percent monthly in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.