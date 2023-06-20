Mexico's Retail Sales Recover 1.5%

Mexico's retail sales increased for the first time in three months in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected a slight rise of 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.6 percent in April from 1.8 percent a month ago.

Without adjustment, retail sales advanced 3.8 percent annually in April, versus an expected increase of 2.5 percent.

Sales of textile products, costumes, jewelry, clothing accessories, and footwear logged a sharp annual growth of 15.9 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale trade decreased by 7.5 percent annually, while it rose 2.4 percent monthly in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.