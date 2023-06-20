BoJ Minutes On Tap For Wednesday

The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 27 and 28, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the bank's Policy Board unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The BoJ also unanimously decided to keep its yield curve control policy unchanged.

Australia will see May results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in April, the index was flat with a slightly negative bias.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.